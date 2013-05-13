BRUSSELS May 13 The euro zone can make progress
on creating a banking union before having to take a decision on
whether a change to the European Union treaty is necessary, the
head of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday.
The 17 countries sharing the euro want to set up a banking
union under which Europe's biggest banks will be supervised by
the European Central Bank, there would be a single bank
resolution mechanism and a common deposit guarantee scheme.
But the 2014 target for the single resolution scheme could
be in jeopardy because Germany believes it will require a change
to the EU treaty -- a lengthy and difficult process.
"Many of the building blocks for the banking union can be
put in place. The issue of the treaty change can be addressed
later on," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Eurogroup chairman, told
reporters before the ministerial meeting.
"I think the Germans are putting forward understandable
questions, which will have to be dealt with. But I don't see why
that should stop us making progress on banking union," he said.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell, writing by Jan Strupczewski)