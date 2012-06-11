U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
MONTREAL, June 11 It will be much tougher for Greece to go it alone than to work in partnership with Europe, the European commissioner in charge of financial regulation, Michel Barnier, said on Monday.
"I am convinced that to confront the difficulties alone will be much more harsh and much more difficult than to do it in solidarity and...with discipline," Barnier told a financial conference.
He said the funding package that was provided for Spain on Saturday showed that discipline along with solidarity were beginning to work well. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.