MONTREAL, June 11 It will be much tougher for Greece to go it alone than to work in partnership with Europe, the European commissioner in charge of financial regulation, Michel Barnier, said on Monday.

"I am convinced that to confront the difficulties alone will be much more harsh and much more difficult than to do it in solidarity and...with discipline," Barnier told a financial conference.

He said the funding package that was provided for Spain on Saturday showed that discipline along with solidarity were beginning to work well. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)