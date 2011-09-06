PARIS, Sept 6 France is seeking a coordinated response at a meeting of G7 finance chiefs on Friday to the current situation of slowing growth and bloated government debt, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Tuesday.

Baroin told parliament France would be looking for a response from Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs that was "coordinated, but adapted to the economic and budgetary situation" of each country.

Baroin added that the results of stress tests gave him confidence in the health of the European banking model and of French banks in particular. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas; writing by Catherine Bremer; editing by Patrick Graham)