STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 The European Commission will soon present options for the introduction of euro area bonds, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday, but warned it would not put an end to the crisis.

"I want to confirm that the Commission will soon present options for the introduction of euro bonds," Barroso told the European Parliament.

"Some of these could be implemented within the terms of the current treaty, and others would require treaty change.

"But we must be honest: this will not bring an immediate solution for all the problems we face and it will come as an element of a comprehensive approach to further economic and political integration," he said.

Barroso emphasised the need for deeper euro zone integration and said financial markets would only trust that the euro zone can resolve the debt crisis when it shows that it can deliver on its commitments.

