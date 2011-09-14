STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 The European
Commission will soon present options for the introduction of
euro area bonds, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said
on Wednesday, but warned it would not put an end to the crisis.
"I want to confirm that the Commission will soon present
options for the introduction of euro bonds," Barroso told the
European Parliament.
"Some of these could be implemented within the terms of the
current treaty, and others would require treaty change.
"But we must be honest: this will not bring an immediate
solution for all the problems we face and it will come as an
element of a comprehensive approach to further economic and
political integration," he said.
Barroso emphasised the need for deeper euro zone integration
and said financial markets would only trust that the euro zone
can resolve the debt crisis when it shows that it can deliver on
its commitments.
