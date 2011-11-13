* Euro area needs deeper integration, Barroso says
* Says EU must not be held back by its most reluctant member
* Barroso denies officials are taking over
LONDON, Nov 13 Europe must unite to tackle
the euro zone debt crisis or risk fragmentation, decline and
irrelevance, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
said on Sunday.
Barroso's solidarity call, in a commentary for The Observer
newspaper, seemed particularly aimed at Britain, where the euro
zone debt crisis has fuelled an already strong eurosceptic
strain.
"As we witness fundamental changes to the economic and
geopolitical order, Europe needs to advance together or risk
fragmentation," Barroso said.
"The dynamic of globalisation in financial and economic
terms, but also in geopolitical terms, confronts Europeans with
a stark choice: live together, share a common destiny and count
in the world; or face the prospect of disunity and decline. In
this defining moment, we either unite or face irrelevance," he
said.
Barroso said he hoped that when historians looked back on
these times "they will understand that we stepped back from the
brink of fragmentation. I hope they will see how the UK fully
engaged with fellow member states and institutional partners to
ensure the stability of the European Union."
British Prime Minister David Cameron has repeatedly called
on euro zone leaders to take urgent action to save the euro.
Britain, which has clung to its pound sterling, refuses to
contribute to bailout funds for stressed euro zone countries,
but at the same time fears the loss of influence that could come
with being left behind in a two-speed Europe.
Cameron's attitude earned him a rebuke from an irritated
French President Nicolas Sarkozy at an EU summit last month.
Cameron faced criticism at home this week from opposition
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband who accused him of being
dangerously complacent about the euro zone crisis and of
choosing to lecture the euro zone from the sidelines instead of
leading the search for answers.
Barroso said the crisis had shown that the euro area needed
deeper integration of policies and governance. "This is the only
way to secure the sustainability of the euro," he said.
"And it must come together with a strong focus on generating
growth," he said.
He said the speed of the 27-nation EU bloc and the 17-nation
euro area "can no longer be the speed of the slowest or most
reluctant member," implying that Britain must allow other states
to forge ahead with closer integration.
"Neither should Europe veer backwards to the 19th century
type of politics, when peace and prosperity were supposed to be
guaranteed through a precarious balance between a limited number
of powers," Barroso said.
He said the euro area must not be treated as an "opt-out"
from the EU. "The challenge is how to further deepen euro area
integration without creating divisions with those member states
that are not yet part of it," he said.
Deepening integration in the EU must involve deeper
democracy, he said. He took issue with the view that Europe was
being run by officials who were taking over from elected
politicians, saying the European and national parliaments
guaranteed democratic legitimacy.
A technocrat, Lucas Papademos, has become Greece's new prime
minister, while in Italy, former European Commissioner Mario
Monti, also viewed as a technocrat, is expected to be entrusted
with trying to form a new administration.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Louise Ireland)