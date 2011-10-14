PARIS Oct 14 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Friday that any decisions taken on banks or on the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund at an October 23 European Union summit should take effect immediately.

"Any decision should be enforced immediately, concerning the strengthening of the EFSF or concerning increased guarantees for our banks," Barroso told French LCI television.

Barroso was speaking as G20 finance chiefs met in Paris for talks, with euro zone leaders under pressure to unveil a convincing plan on October 23 to stem the bloc's debt crisis. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Catherine Bremer)