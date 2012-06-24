* Common bank rules would restore confidence in euro
* BIS warns of limits to ultra-loose monetary policy
* Cleaning up banks is priority No. 1
* Drowning in debt, governments must curb pension, health
costs
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, June 24 Creating a banking union for the
euro zone could break the fever gripping the shared currency and
buy time for governments to put the euro on a viable long-term
footing, the Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday.
The endorsement by the BIS, a global forum for central
banks, will add momentum to proposals for a single supervisor
for big euro area banks, pan-European deposit insurance and a
fund to wind down cross-border lenders in trouble.
The ideas will be discussed at a European Union summit in
Brussels on June 28/29, the 19th such meeting to try to quell
the euro zone's 2-1/2-year-old debt and banking crisis.
The crisis is complicated by the interdependence of heavily
indebted governments and the banks that help to finance them by
buying their bonds. Germany, the EU's paymaster, is opposed to
asking its taxpayers to backstop other countries' banks.
"If adopted, these measures will break the adverse feedback
between the banks and the sovereign and other destructive links
that are making the crisis so severe," the BIS, based in Basel,
Switzerland, said in its annual report.
Common banking rules would shore up confidence in the euro
because depositors would no longer have a reason to flee lenders
they fear might fail, the BIS said. Greek banks have lost about
30 percent of their deposits since the start of 2010.
"With day-to-day normality attained through a unified
currency and banking system, leaders will have the time they
need to finish building the broader institutional framework that
the monetary union needs for its long-term viability," the
report said.
It said recent banking union proposals offered quick
progress because they would operate within the existing terms of
economic and monetary union.
"The conclusion is hard to escape that a pan-European
financial market and a pan-European central bank require a
pan-European banking system," the BIS said. "Banks in Europe
must become European banks."
If common rules can prise apart banks and their sovereigns,
now locked in a fatal embrace that has propelled bond yields in
Spain and Italy to unsustainable heights, interbank lending and
market funding for governments could revive, the BIS said.
That would let the European Central Bank withdraw from its
"unconventional and undesirable role" as an intermediary. The
ECB has given euro zone banks more than 1 trillion euros ($1.25
trillion) in two rounds of cheap three-year loans, and
speculation is swirling about the need for a third operation.
Unsurprisingly given the BIS's membership, the burden put on
central banks to ensure financial stability and support economic
growth is the main theme of the annual report.
"Simply put: central banks are being cornered into
prolonging monetary stimulus as governments drag their feet and
adjustment is delayed," the BIS said.
DON'T PUSH US TOO FAR
The decisive response of monetary policymakers during the
global financial crisis probably prevented a repeat of the Great
Depression of the 1930s, the BIS said. As central banks
worldwide have pumped money into their economies, their assets
have more than doubled over the past four years to $18 trillion.
But while low interest rates buy time, they can also lower
the incentives for banks to purge their bad loans and for
households to reduce their debts.
"One message of the crisis was that central banks could do
much to avert a collapse. An even more important lesson is that
underlying structural problems must be corrected during the
recovery or we risk creating conditions that will lead rapidly
to the next crisis," the BIS said.
It painted a gloomy picture of the world economy.
Growth was likely to remain weak for some time, with
Ireland, Spain and the United States in particular facing
prolonged high unemployment. In emerging markets, rapid credit
growth risked sowing the seeds of a new financial crisis in
countries including Brazil, Turkey and Thailand, the BIS warned.
If the root causes of financial and economic weakness are
not addressed, central banks will come under pressure to do more
than they can actually deliver, the report said. That would make
it harder to unwind ultra-loose monetary policies and could
ultimately threaten their credibility and operational autonomy.
Low inflation expectations suggest this credibility remains
intact, but the BIS warned that once confidence in central banks
is lost, as it was in the 1970s, it can be hard to regain.
To take pressure off central banks and boost confidence in
public finances, governments should waste no time in tackling
the "gross underfunding" of pension and health care obligations
and an "unmanageably large" public sector, the BIS said.
"In most advanced economies, the fiscal budget excluding
interest payments would need 20 consecutive years of surpluses
exceeding 2 percent of gross domestic product - starting now -
just to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio back to its pre-crisis
level," the BIS said. "The question is not whether governments
must adjust, but how?"
Yet the euro zone crisis shows that the essential first step
before reducing government deficits and private non-financial
debt is to create a less risky and less leveraged banking system
that functions more clearly in the public interest.
"Only then, when balance sheets across all sectors are
repaired, can we hope to move back to a balanced growth path.
Only then will virtuous cycles replace the vicious ones now
gripping the global economy," the report said.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)