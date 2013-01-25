* Peripheral sovereign bond sales swamped with orders
* Corporates, financials tracking govvies tighter
* Headline risk and supply dynamics could throw rally off
course
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Voracious appetite for peripheral
European bonds in recent weeks indicates investors are fearful
they could miss out on the biggest convergence trade since the
single currency was introduced.
Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy have all broken back into
syndicated bond markets this year, to be met with order books
that in some cases have been nearly five-times subscribed.
Yields on 10-year Italy are the lowest since late 2010,
Spain's are at 12-months lows, and those of Ireland and Portugal
have returned to pre-bailout levels. Strategists now believe the
tightening bias has only just got started.
"This is going to play out over the next few months, and by
the middle of the year we will see significantly tighter
spreads," said Peter Schaffrik, head of European rates strategy
at RBC.
"We have already seen this at the front end of the curve,
where Italy two-year bonds have dropped below 1.5%, and I'm
convinced that 10-year Spanish bonds are going to trade well
below the 5% yield we see at the moment."
Comparisons are being drawn with the rally that took place
just before the euro was introduced in 1998 - when investors
believed all countries would prosper from the project.
In some cases, weaker European economies like Italy saw
spreads to Germany track in from well over 300bp in early 1997
to stabilise at around just 30bp after the euro's launch.
Years of excess, fiscal indiscipline and declining
productivity have since come to bear on some of the zone's
southern states, and 300bp-plus spreads between the core and
periphery are a reality again.
But now, investors have another reason to be bullish - the
European Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT)
programme to buy bonds of struggling peripheral countries.
TRACKING IN
Away from sovereigns, there are other signs that a
widespread convergence is taking hold.
Just 24 hours after Spain printed a EUR7bn 10-year bond on
Tuesday, its largest region, Madrid, managed to tap the markets
to complete its entire 2013 funding needs in one fell swoop.
"It's a very positive sign that capital is coming back into
peripheral government debt - but government debt is the most
liquid, so investors can come out as fast as they went in," said
Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager for global government
bonds at Kames Capital.
"The real success story is Madrid, after the Spanish regions
were shut out the market for so much of last year. This debt is
fairly illiquid, so seeing investors coming back is a good
indication that they are here to stay."
Elsewhere this week, Italian utility Hera became the
country's first corporate to issue a 15-year euro deal in 28
months, while Intesa Sanpaolo became the first peripheral bank
to take advantage of cheap short-dated funding in 2013 by
issuing a new floating-rate note.
BUMPS IN THE ROAD
Not all investors are quite so confident that this rally can
be sustained, however.
"We are beginning to see some cracks in credit that
indicates this convergence might be taking a breather," said
Sohail Malik, senior portfolio manager for the special
situations team at asset manager ECM.
Malik points to peripheral corporates, where aggressively
priced deals from Spanish corporates Telefonica, Gas Natural and
Iberdrola over the last weeks have all underperformed in
secondary markets.
Syndicate officials report that order-book sizes for
peripheral corporate and financial bonds are also starting to
decline. For sovereigns, this normalisation has not yet set in,
with EUR23bn pledged during Spain's bond issue this week.
However, with more than EUR100bn still to raise, the concern is
that demand will eventually let up.
"Spain's gross issuance will likely reach a record amount in
2013, and despite the recent appetite we have seen for primary
issues, we think that demand will be structurally lower as the
year progresses and as investors' portfolios fill up," said
Nicolas Forest, head of rates and forex at Dexia Asset
Management.
At a macro level, there are a plethora of potential headline
risks that threaten to throw this convergence off course.
Elections in Cyprus and Italy could bring in regimes opposed
to the eurozone austerity measures, and fragile Spain could see
its rating junked, with the resulting loss of swathes of
investors.
Perhaps most alarmingly, the seemingly robust firewall on
which this trade hangs could prove paper-thin.
"The actual execution of the OMT has major potential to
disappoint," said Malik.
"As it is trial by committee, and likely to be very
conditional in nature, it may not prove to be the impenetrable
tail-risk hedge that the market assumes it is."
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Marc Carnegie and Alex
Chambers)