BRUSSELS, June 28 European Union leaders are
likely to discuss the possibility of the euro zone's bailout
funds intervening to buy Spanish and Italian bonds as they are
issued to help ease funding costs for Rome and Madrid, EU
officials said on Thursday.
The temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
and its replacement, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
have a mandate to provide partial guarantees to government bonds
sold at primary auctions, diminishing the risk for investors
buying the paper. That power has not been used so far.
"We've got to look at existing instruments and both the EFSF
and the ESM, once it is active, have the capacity to buy bonds
in the primary market," one EU official said as EU leaders
gathered for their 20th summit since the debt crisis struck.
"That's the area that makes sense to operate on," the
official said.
Details of what conditions countries such as Spain and Italy
may have to meet in return still needed to be discussed, the
official said.
The Eurogroup Working Group of deputy finance ministers and
treasury officials will meet at 1500 GMT on Thursday to discuss
ways of lowering the dangerously high financing costs for Spain
and Italy with existing instruments, one euro zone official
said.
According to existing rules, Madrid and Rome would need to
request primary market assistance from the euro zone and agree
to some conditions in a memorandum of understanding to get it.
Another EU official said the conditionality could be light,
asking for no more than the European Commission's country
specific recommendations for EU members, approved by EU finance
ministers last week, on structural reforms and lowering
deficits.
(Reporting By Luke Baker and Jan Strupczewski, editing by Mike
Peacock)