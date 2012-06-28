(Adds background)
By Luke Baker and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 28 European Union leaders are
likely to discuss the possibility of the euro zone's bailout
funds buying Spanish and Italian bonds as they are issued, to
help ease funding costs for Rome and Madrid, EU officials said
on Thursday.
The temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
and its replacement, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
have a mandate to buy bonds of euro zone countries directly at
the primary auction.
The bailout funds can also do that via a co-investment fund
(CIF) with private investors. The euro zone vehicles would
normally be first to take a potential loss that such a CIF could
make on the purchase, should the sovereign default.
The two funds can also provide partial guarantees to
government bonds sold at primary auctions, diminishing the risk
for investors buying the paper.
Neither option has been used so far.
"We've got to look at existing instruments and both the EFSF
and the ESM, once it is active, have the capacity to buy bonds
in the primary market," one EU official said, as EU leaders
gathered for their 20th summit since the debt crisis struck.
"That's the area that makes sense to operate on," the
official said.
Italy's benchmark borrowing costs hit six-month highs at
auction on Thursday, piling pressure on Prime Minister Mario
Monti to ease a heavy debt burden by squeezing concessions out
of Germany at a European summit.
The Treasury sold 5.42 billion euros in 10-year bonds, near
the top of its lower-than-average target range, helped by
domestic demand fed by large redemption flows.
But 10-year yields rose to 6.19 percent from 6.03 percent a
month ago, in turn further fuelling concern on markets.
Spain's short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at auction
on Tuesday, underlining the country's precarious finances as it
struggles against recession and juggles with a debt crisis among
its newly downgraded banks.
The yield paid on a 3-month bill was 2.362 percent, up from
just 0.846 percent a month ago. For six-month paper, it nearly
doubled to 3.237 percent from 1.737 percent in May.
Spain has already asked its European Union partners for up
to 100 billion euros in aid for its banks, but financial markets
have not eased in their pressure, seeing much of the EU's
efforts as only temporary solutions.
STIGMA OF REQUESTING AID
Neither Spain not Italy is keen to apply for a euro zone
financing programme because of the political stigma attached to
it, the conditions imposed and the intrusive monitoring from
euro zone institutions of whether the conditions are met.
Details of what conditions countries such as Spain and Italy
would have to meet in return for a potential primary market
intervention programme still needed to be discussed, the
official said.
EFSF guidelines on primary market purchases of bonds say it
can be done as an addition to either a normal loan programme or
to a precautionary credit line granted to the country.
The guidelines also specify that the euro zone bailout funds
cannot buy more than 50 percent of the issue at the auction and
should do so at the weighted average price to minimize the
impact on the result.
According to the guidelines such primary market intervention
would normally take place only if "a reasonable participation of
private investors at a rate not excessively above the EFSF
funding rate as the Reference Funding Rate is possible".
"The analysis whether a rate is excessive should be based on
an assessment of the financing needs and gap of a country in the
context of the overall monitoring, as well as an assessment of
current market conditions," the guidelines say.
The Eurogroup Working Group of deputy finance ministers and
treasury officials met at 1500 GMT on Thursday to discuss ways
of lowering the dangerously high financing costs for Spain and
Italy with existing instruments, one euro zone official said.
According to existing rules, Madrid and Rome would need to
request primary market assistance from the euro zone and agree
to some conditions in a memorandum of understanding to get it.
Another EU official said the conditionality could be light,
asking for no more than the European Commission's country
specific recommendations for EU members, approved by EU finance
ministers last week, on structural reforms and lower deficits.
(Reporting By Luke Baker and Jan Strupczewski, editing by Mike
Peacock and Rex Merrifield)