* EU Commission outlines strict controls for common euro
zone bonds
* Document suggests EU powers to put stricken states in
administration
BRUSSELS Nov 21 The European Commission
could, in extreme cases, put a euro zone country under
administration if it fails to meet its financial obligations,
according to guidelines for the possible introduction of joint
euro zone bonds.
In a green paper to be published on Wednesday, the
Commission sets out how closer monitoring of countries' budgets
could in the long-run make it possible to issue jointly
underwritten euro zone debt.
In one section of the document, obtained by Reuters,
officials flag the possibility that EU authorities could get
powers to put a failing state into administration if it
repeatedly fails to meet its commitments.
Such strict controls could satisfy Germany, which strongly
opposes the idea of euro zone bonds, that such issuance in the
future would not let spendthrift nations off the hook.
Germany is reluctant to back common bonds because it fears
it would allow countries such as Greece to benefit from its
top-notch credit rating without having to introduce overdue
reforms.
Under the headline, "increased surveillance and
intrusiveness in national fiscal policies", officials from the
European Commission say the creditworthiness of any new scheme
for common bonds must be steadfast.
"The servicing of Stability Bonds, or more specifically the
payment of interest on common issuance, should not come under
any circumstances into question," the green paper says.
"One option to this end would be to grant extensive
intrusive power at EU level in cases of severe financial
distress, including the possibility to put the failing member
state under some form of 'administration'."
The paper flags another option of imposing a requirement on
countries that borrow using a commonly issued bond to repay this
debt first before they spend money in their national budgets.
It also describes the benefits of a common bond for banks,
which are finding it difficult to borrow and increasingly
turning to the European Central Bank for support.
"Stability Bonds would provide a source of more robust
collateral for all banks in the euro area, reducing their
vulnerability to deteriorating credit ratings of individual
member states."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell, Ron Askew)