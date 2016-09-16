* German role as Europe's benchmark bond market seen at risk

* ECB bond-buying, regulation sapping volume

* France seen as an alternative benchmark

* German debt agency says doesn't take status for granted

* Gross supply in France and Germany: tmsnrt.rs/2ccQh6k

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Sept 15 Germany's status as Europe's benchmark government bond market is at risk as Berlin borrows less and the European Central Bank presses ahead with its buying spree, sapping the liquidity that helps to attract investors.

German yields are the euro zone's lowest at most maturities, German bonds are the assets against which others are priced and are obligatory in many fixed income portfolios.

The euro zone's strongest economy, Germany also boasts the top triple-A status with all the main rating firms and has a well developed futures market in which investors can shield themselves against risk.

Perhaps key to its status, analysts say, is the ease with which investors can buy and sell the bonds without distorting prices. That essential liquidity is now in decline.

The problem is that the European Central Bank, based in Frankfurt, draws more of the bonds it buys under its 1.7 trillion euro ($1.90 trillion) asset-purchase programme from Germany than any other country in the single currency zone.

While this is unlikely to stop investors from using German bonds for investment and hedging any time soon, it could encourage them to seek alternatives such as the French bond market, which offers size and depth as well as ample supply.

The risk for Germany of losing benchmark status is that its borrowing costs rise. With much of the German yield curve in negative territory, investors effectively pay Germany to lend it money. France pays investors 0.25 percent to borrow money over 10 years.

VOLUMES DWINDLE

Annual bond trading volumes are down more than 30 percent since 2006 at around 4.7 trillion euros at the end of 2015, German debt management agency data shows.

The market's turnover rate, a measure of buying and selling in the secondary market as a proportion of total debt outstanding, has halved over the last decade.

"For a benchmark market to serve its purpose, it has to have depth; people have to be able to hedge and these characteristics are disappearing from German Bunds," said Bert Lourenco, head of EMEA rates research at HSBC.

He said a combination of central bank buying, part of efforts to revive the eurozone economy, and regulation over the past few years has had a similar impact to 15 years of quantitative easing on the Japanese government bond market.

"That's the real problem -- what's taken 15 years in Japan has taken 2-3 years in the euro zone," he said.

Declining market turnover, fewer participants and the occasional violent price swings in Japan's bond market could be harbingers of what is to come in Germany.

Last year's "Bund tantrum", during which 10-year yields spiked sharply and quickly, caught investors off guard and highlighted how volatile the German market has become.

Last year was the most volatile for Bunds -- long-dated German bonds -- since 2011. The average daily move between the highest and lowest price for Bund futures was about 86 ticks.

A sell-off in recent days has served as a reminder of how quickly the market can turn.

Joerg Mueller, spokesman for the German debt management agency, or Finanzagentur, said he did not believe Germany's benchmark bond status was at risk, with liquidity in the secondary and futures markets and its quality as an issuer helping to underpin the position.

"We don't take our benchmark position for granted," Mueller said. "We will continue to adapt to changes in our market environment in order to defend that position."

FRENCH APPEAL

ECB bond buying is clearly having an impact. With purchases in proportion to each country's shareholding in the bank, the ECB buys an estimated 20 billion euros of German bonds each month, compared with about 15 billion in France and about 13 billion in Italy.

The ECB says it takes care not to disrupt the smooth functioning of markets but some analysts say that is hard to avoid.

"They don't want to distort them too much but it is clear that the ongoing bond buying is distorting markets," said Patrick O'Donnell, an investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

The impact on trading volumes is exacerbated by falling bond issuance, with Germany running a budget surplus since 2014 and so not needing to borrow as much.

"In terms of a well-functioning bond market, it would be nice to have a deficit in Germany," said Commerzbank rates strategist David Schnautz.

Declining gross bond issuance in Germany contrasts with rising issuance in France and is one reason why some investors see French bonds as potential alternative benchmarks.

France also has a liquid futures market that can be used for hedging -- OAT futures, alongside Bund futures, are among the most actively traded contracts on the Eurex exchange.

"France's bond market may be a better alternative to Germany as it is larger, has active futures contracts in the 5 and 10-year maturity points, a well-established nominal and linker curve, and a transparent issuance programme," said HSBC's Lourenco. Linker is the term for index-linked bonds.

However, other analysts believe the impact of QE, if prolonged, will eventually undermine liquidity in other major euro zone markets.

"While these markets have not really suffered the same squeeze as Bunds, ultimately if QE carries on, it will filter through to these markets too," said Rabbani Wahhab, senior fixed income portfolio manager at London and Capital. ($1 = 0.8950 euros)

(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Keith Weir)