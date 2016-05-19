LONDON May 19 German bond yields are too low given the trajectory for inflation and economic growth, Scott Thiel, head of global bonds at BlackRock, said on Thursday.

Thiel said the currency bloc's improving economic outlook meant it was not sure the European Central Bank would ease monetary policy again although markets anticipated such a move.

"On balance, Europe's economy has been stronger than most people would have expected and oil prices have recovered substantially, so if that trend continues it's not automatic that the ECB will deliver more easing in the near term," Thiel, who oversees assets worth around $50 billion for BlackRock, told Reuters.

Thiel said his team was assessing the valuation of Bunds, but was not significantly positioned one way or another.

In a bid to stimulate inflation and growth in the euro area, the ECB has cut interest rates deep into negative territory and embarked on a 1.5 trillion euro asset purchase programme. That has pushed yields on German bonds with a maturity out to eight years below zero.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield stands at around 0.18 percent, not far off this year's low of 0.075 percent and a record low of 0.05 percent.

This has seen the yield gap between Germany and lower-rated southern European bonds widen.

"The convergence between German bonds and peripheral bonds is something we're focused on and that can be driven by a fall in peripheral bond yields and or an increase in German bond yields," Thiel said.

BlackRock is the world's biggest asset manager and oversees more than $4.5 trillion. Its moves are closely watched by market participants.

Thiel said one reason that there hasn't been a bigger compression between bond yields in Germany and peripheral bond markets such as Spain, Italy and Portugal were concerns about next month's UK referendum on membership of the European Union.

"We are concerned about the potential impact of Brexit and you have to take into account the potential volatility around that," he added.

British voters go to the polls on June 23, with opinion polls suggesting the outcome remains too close to call.

A Brexit is seen hurting the euro zone economy and potentially fuelling independence drives such as in Spain's wealthy Catalonia region. It comes at a time of numerous political risks including an election re-run in Spain on June 26, Italian municipal elections and a migrant crisis.

Thiel believed Portuguese bonds continued to offer value, while recent developments in Greece were positive. His fund holds Greek bonds. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Tom Heneghan)