* Investors dump peripherals a week before British EU vote
* Safe-haven bond yields drop to new lows
* Spanish/German yield gap widest since July 2015
* Cost to insure Portuguese debt hits 4-month high
(Adds new milestones)
By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie
LONDON, June 16 Tension emanating from Britain's
Brexit debate has reopened a fault line between the haves and
have-nots in the euro zone bond market in an echo of the debt
crisis that threatened to tear the bloc apart.
Southern European bond yields soared on Thursday with the
premium Spain pays to borrow over Germany at its widest in
nearly a year, while the cost of insuring against a default in
Portugal shot to a four-month high.
ECB President Mario Draghi drew a line under the debt crisis
in 2012 by pledging to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.
But fears about the future of the euro zone have crept back
as Britain readies for a referendum on European Union membership
that threatens to choke the bloc's fragile growth and embolden
breakaway movements elsewhere.
As more polls on Thursday put Britain's 'Leave' camp ahead
before the June 23 vote, investors worried about Brexit dumped
peripheral bonds and piled into low risk debt.
Top-rated German bond yields hit record lows with maturities
out to 10 years below zero, meaning investors are
willing to pay Germany for holding that debt, and 30-year yields
fell below 0.50 percent for the first time since April 2015.
Safe-haven bonds in Japan and Switzerland
saw yields out to 15 and 30 years, respectively, fall
below zero, while 10-year U.S. yields hit levels not
seen since the panic around the 2012 debt crisis.
"Markets are waking up to the fact that Brexit risks are
real," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.
The UK is the world's fifth biggest economy and a vote to
leave could reverberate across the euro zone and leave
highly-indebted southern Europe vulnerable to the political
fallout.
Polls in Italy show the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement,
which wants a referendum on euro membership, is the country's
most popular party. Italy's finance minister warned last month
that if Britain left the EU, other countries could use it as "an
example to follow".
Spain faces the most imminent political strain, heading back
to the polls days after the British vote.
Investors also worry that Portugal's fragile left-leaning
government is not focused on getting its debt burden back under
control.
WEAK LINK
The premium Spain would pay to borrow over
benchmark Germany hit 163 basis points, a level not seen since
July 2015, while the premiums for Italy and
Portugal reached their highest in four months.
As this graphic -- tmsnrt.rs/1ZTgSG2 -- shows, credit
default swaps, a gauge of credit risk, on Portuguese government
bonds are at their highest level in almost four months
. Italian credit default swaps hit four-month
highs earlier this week.
Commerzbank said Portugal is still on the brink of crisis
with a faltering economy that threatens to delay progress in
reducing high levels of public debt.
It said that over the medium term, Portugal remained at risk
of losing its last investment grade credit rating, which would
exclude it from the ECB's 1.74-trillion-euro ($1.95
trillion)bond-buying scheme.
Ireland, whose nearest and largest trading parter is
Britain, has also been singled out by investors. Dublin's
10-year bond yields recorded their biggest daily jump in five
months on Thursday, up 12 bps at 0.95 percent.
As peripheral bond markets come under pressure, volatility
is also growing, with realised 10-day volatility on Spanish and
Italian bonds at their highest since late April.
That bodes ill for peripheral bonds, which benefit from a
borrow-at-low-rates, invest-high "carry" trading strategy.
The big danger for these countries is if this volatility
prompts domestic banks, some of their most loyal supporters, to
re-assess their own carry strategies. This has in the past
caused bond market sell-offs to snowball.
"We would expect a Brexit vote to increase the risk of a run
on southern European sovereign markets," said Peter Schaffrik,
chief European macro strategist at RBC.
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
(Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by John Stonestreet and
Andrew Heavens)