By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON May 16 The European corporate debt market could double in size over the next five years as a result of the ECB's bond-buying programme, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Monday.

The European Central Bank will start buying the bonds of investment-grade non-financial firms from next month as part of its 1.5 trillion euro quantitative easing (QE) programme aimed at boosting inflation and growth in the euro area.

BAML said this could lead to "explosive credit market growth" with around 2.5 trillion euros of investment-grade bonds sold from now until 2021.

Issuance of investment-grade European corporate debt topped 18 billion euros last week, the second busiest period on record, according to IFR.

"More issuance would mean more bond purchases for the central banks, which would likely drive more corporate spending ... and so on. We see the CSPP (Corporate Sector Purchase Programme), therefore, as becoming self-fulfilling over time," BAML strategists said in a note.

According to BAML, a similar trend was seen in the U.S. corporate bond market during the period of ultra-easy monetary policy. It estimates that the U.S. high-grade credit market expanded from $2.3 trillion to $5.3 trillion between the end of 2007 and the end of 2015.

But it added the ECB's corporate bond-buying programme could prove a much more "potent" support for corporate debt costs, as it could lead to negative yields.

BAML warned the scheme could encourage a debt binge, keeping inefficient companies afloat over the next few years thanks to a backdrop of very low interest rates.

"In our view, this points to a greater 'tantrum' moment for bond spreads, and a stronger deterioration in the European credit cycle, when the ECB eventually steps back from accommodation," BAML said.

In 2013, bond markets globally sold off after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it would start to wind down its QE programme, in what became known as the "taper tantrum".