UPDATE 2-Army Corps to grant easement to Dakota Access Pipeline -U.S. senator
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
LONDON, June 15 The amount of euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with negative yields has tripled over the last six weeks, a move accelerated by their inclusion in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.
Around 16 percent, or 440 billion euros, of the 2.8 trillion euros of these bonds now yield less than zero, up from around 5 percent at the start of May, according to Tradeweb data.
Negative yields, which have become common in government bond markets, indicate investors are prepared to pay to lend to an increasing number of blue-chip companies.
The ECB started buying corporate bonds last week, and in a single day bought 348 million euros, well exceeding market expectations. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present federal budget for the next fiscal year at New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after federal budget at New De