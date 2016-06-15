(Updates with details, quote)
By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 15 The amount of euro-denominated
investment-grade corporate bonds with negative yields has
tripled over the last six weeks, a move accelerated by their
inclusion in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
programme.
Around 16 percent, or 440 billion euros ($494 billion), of
the 2.8 trillion euros of these bonds now yield less than zero,
up from around 5 percent at the start of May, according to
Tradeweb data.
Negative yields, which have become common in government bond
markets, indicate investors are prepared to pay to lend to an
increasing number of blue-chip companies such as German carmaker
Daimler and French luxury goods firm LVMH.
The ECB started buying investment grade, non-bank corporate
bonds last week as part of its 1.74 trillion euro scheme to
revive growth and inflation. In a single day, it bought 348
million euros, well exceeding market expectations.
"The ECB has already surprised markets on the upside with
its buying and it wants to show that it is serious about
corporate bond purchases," said ABN AMRO senior credit
strategist Hyung-Ja de Zeeuw.
She said sharp falls in Germany's government bond yields
into negative territory were also a key driver behind the drop
in corporate bond yields. German government bonds, the euro area
benchmark off which many assets are priced, now carry yields
below zero out to 10 years.
According to Tradeweb, about 43 percent or 3.1 trillion
euros of the 7 trillion euro-denominated government bond market
in Europe has negative yields.
About half of that number - roughly 1.6 trillion euros - has
a yield below the ECB's minus 0.4 percent deposit rate, making
those bonds ineligible for the central bank's bond-buying
programme.
The Tradeweb data is based on the market value of
euro-denominated sovereign and corporate bonds, calculated at
market close on Tuesday.
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)