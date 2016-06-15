(Updates with details, quote)

By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 15 The amount of euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with negative yields has tripled over the last six weeks, a move accelerated by their inclusion in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.

Around 16 percent, or 440 billion euros ($494 billion), of the 2.8 trillion euros of these bonds now yield less than zero, up from around 5 percent at the start of May, according to Tradeweb data.

Negative yields, which have become common in government bond markets, indicate investors are prepared to pay to lend to an increasing number of blue-chip companies such as German carmaker Daimler and French luxury goods firm LVMH.

The ECB started buying investment grade, non-bank corporate bonds last week as part of its 1.74 trillion euro scheme to revive growth and inflation. In a single day, it bought 348 million euros, well exceeding market expectations.

"The ECB has already surprised markets on the upside with its buying and it wants to show that it is serious about corporate bond purchases," said ABN AMRO senior credit strategist Hyung-Ja de Zeeuw.

She said sharp falls in Germany's government bond yields into negative territory were also a key driver behind the drop in corporate bond yields. German government bonds, the euro area benchmark off which many assets are priced, now carry yields below zero out to 10 years.

According to Tradeweb, about 43 percent or 3.1 trillion euros of the 7 trillion euro-denominated government bond market in Europe has negative yields.

About half of that number - roughly 1.6 trillion euros - has a yield below the ECB's minus 0.4 percent deposit rate, making those bonds ineligible for the central bank's bond-buying programme.

The Tradeweb data is based on the market value of euro-denominated sovereign and corporate bonds, calculated at market close on Tuesday. (Editing by Alexandra Hudson)