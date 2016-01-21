LONDON Jan 21 Worries over banks in Italy and
Portugal spilled into their government bond markets this week, a
sign that the link between banks and sovereigns revealed by the
euro zone debt crisis has yet to be broken.
In Portugal, private bondholders of Novo Banco's senior debt
have teamed up to challenge the central bank's transfer of
nearly 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) of its bonds to "bad
bank" Banco Espirito Santo, which makes their investments nearly
worthless.
In Italy, concern about 200 billion euros of non-performing
loans that are unlikely to be repaid led to losses for bank
stocks of some 23.7 percent this year.
Those concerns triggered a spike in the iTraxx index of
subordinated bank debt insurance to about 207 basis points.
That's up about 40 percent since late last year, when the
worries about Novo Banco first emerged.
A similar move widened the gap between the yields of Italian
and Portuguese 10-year bonds
compared with benchmark triple-A German Bunds.
This shows that despite efforts to turn the euro zone into a
banking union and give enhanced supervisory powers to the
European Central Bank, investors are still concerned that a
banking crisis could trigger a sovereign debt crisis.
In Portugal, the yield spread over Germany has widened more
than 50 basis points since late December to 253 bps, a level not
seen since July last year. In Italy, the spread widened by about
25 basis points this year to levels not seen since September.
Compare that with Spain, which has been facing political
uncertainty after inconclusive elections on Dec. 20 and has been
widely expected to underperform its southern euro zone peers at
the start of the year. The Spanish/German yield spread
has widened by 20 basis points in 2016.
The Spanish banking system has been bailed out and Madrid
has already set up its "bad bank", putting it ahead of Rome and
Lisbon on this front.
"With spreads widening considerably, Spanish government
bonds outperformed their Italian and Portuguese counterparts in
view of the problems currently facing banks in the last two
countries," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische
Landesbank.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday
that the market was wrong to think that the country's banking
system might be weak.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphic by Nigel Stephenson;
Editing by Larry King)