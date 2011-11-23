BRUSSELS Nov 23 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees De Jager welcomed the European Commission's proposals for tighter economic governance of euro zone member states on Wednesday, but said euro are bonds were not be a magic solution to the debt crisis and could even worsen it.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso unveiled detailed proposals on Wednesday for much more intrusive oversight of euro zone countries' budgets and efforts to meet macroeconomic targets, and set out options for the introduction of common euro zone bonds.

"I welcome Barroso's proposals, which are a real step forward on many points," De Jager said in a statement. "It will, however, still be an uphill battle, for there are those who resist further discipline.

"Eurobonds are not a magic solution to the current crisis and could even worsen it," he said. "We have to do first things first, and that means establishing strict supervision and enforcement of budget discipline." (Writing by Luke Baker)