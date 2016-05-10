LONDON May 10 European Central Bank purchases
of Portuguese and Irish government debt are lagging those of
other euro zone bonds, Cantor Fitzgerald research showed on
Tuesday, a sign the ECB's asset-buying stimulus scheme may be
running into difficulties.
Since the bank raised the monthly pace of its quantitative
easing (QE) scheme to 80 billion euros ($91 billion) from 60
billion euros in April, bond purchases in every major economy
apart from Ireland and Portugal have increased by more than
half.
"The obvious issue is that QE limits and the liquidity in
some markets means that they are struggling to get those bonds,"
said Owen Callan, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald and author of
the research.
The ECB declined to comment.
The prospect of the ECB running into problems of buying
bonds in some countries has been well flagged, but the data
released by the central bank on monthly purchases for April may
be the first evidence that it is actually starting to bite.
Analysis from Cantor Fitzgerald shows that in eight of the
bloc's biggest bond markets -- Germany, France, Italy, Spain,
the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Finland -- purchase
volumes increased by 52 or 53 percent month-on-month.
In Portugal and Ireland, purchases increased 16 percent and
33 percent respectively, while sub-sovereign debt buying rose 36
percent.
Click here to see the graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1OeyBXm
In order to evenly distribute purchases under QE, the ECB
can only buy bonds in proportion to each country's contribution
to the bank's capital, the so-called capital key.
But its purchases are also restricted by rules aimed at
limiting its risks, which mean it could struggle to buy its
target share of bonds in every country.
For example, it cannot hold more than a third of a country's
debt or of any specific bond issue. Calculations from think-tank
Bruegel show it will reach this limit in Portugal between July
and December, before the scheme is due to finish in March 2017.
This issue is not so acute in Ireland, but Cantor's Callan
said the lag in bond-buying there may be due to a lack of
trading activity in Dublin's bonds.
Callan said average daily volumes in Irish government bonds
has fallen 40 percent since the start of 2016 as international
investors have been stepped to the sidelines before a June vote
in Britain, one of Ireland's main trading partners, on European
Union membership.
The higher share of government bonds purchased in QE is
expected to continue until the ECB branches into corporate bonds
at the end of June.
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
