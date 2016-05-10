LONDON May 10 European Central Bank purchases of Portuguese and Irish government debt are lagging those of other euro zone bonds, Cantor Fitzgerald research showed on Tuesday, a sign the ECB's asset-buying stimulus scheme may be running into difficulties.

Since the bank raised the monthly pace of its quantitative easing (QE) scheme to 80 billion euros ($91 billion) from 60 billion euros in April, bond purchases in every major economy apart from Ireland and Portugal have increased by more than half.

"The obvious issue is that QE limits and the liquidity in some markets means that they are struggling to get those bonds," said Owen Callan, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald and author of the research.

The ECB declined to comment.

The prospect of the ECB running into problems of buying bonds in some countries has been well flagged, but the data released by the central bank on monthly purchases for April may be the first evidence that it is actually starting to bite.

Analysis from Cantor Fitzgerald shows that in eight of the bloc's biggest bond markets -- Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Finland -- purchase volumes increased by 52 or 53 percent month-on-month.

In Portugal and Ireland, purchases increased 16 percent and 33 percent respectively, while sub-sovereign debt buying rose 36 percent.

Click here to see the graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1OeyBXm

In order to evenly distribute purchases under QE, the ECB can only buy bonds in proportion to each country's contribution to the bank's capital, the so-called capital key.

But its purchases are also restricted by rules aimed at limiting its risks, which mean it could struggle to buy its target share of bonds in every country.

For example, it cannot hold more than a third of a country's debt or of any specific bond issue. Calculations from think-tank Bruegel show it will reach this limit in Portugal between July and December, before the scheme is due to finish in March 2017.

This issue is not so acute in Ireland, but Cantor's Callan said the lag in bond-buying there may be due to a lack of trading activity in Dublin's bonds.

Callan said average daily volumes in Irish government bonds has fallen 40 percent since the start of 2016 as international investors have been stepped to the sidelines before a June vote in Britain, one of Ireland's main trading partners, on European Union membership.

The higher share of government bonds purchased in QE is expected to continue until the ECB branches into corporate bonds at the end of June. ($1 = 0.8787 euros)

