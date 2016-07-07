LONDON, July 7 Nearly a third of euro zone
government bonds are no longer eligible for the ECB's
quantitative easing scheme because they yield less than the
central bank's deposit rate, Tradeweb data showed on Thursday.
Just over 2.3 trillion euros of the 7.4 trillion euros of
the bonds, equal to 31.45 percent, yield less than the minus 0.4
percent deposit rate, which marks the lower limit for ECB
purchases under its bond-buying scheme.
This has risen from around 22 percent in mid-June, before
the economic fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union prompted investors to seek refuge in top-rated bonds and
speculate on easier monetary policy from global central banks.
Nearly 55 percent of these government bonds now yield less
than zero, up from 43 percent last month.
Of the 2.8 trillion euros of the euro-denominated
investment-grade corporate bonds available on the Tradeweb
platform, around 22 percent yield less than zero, up from 16
percent last month.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)