LONDON, July 7 Nearly a third of euro zone government bonds are no longer eligible for the ECB's quantitative easing scheme because they yield less than the central bank's deposit rate, Tradeweb data showed on Thursday.

Just over 2.3 trillion euros of the 7.4 trillion euros of the bonds, equal to 31.45 percent, yield less than the minus 0.4 percent deposit rate, which marks the lower limit for ECB purchases under its bond-buying scheme.

This has risen from around 22 percent in mid-June, before the economic fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union prompted investors to seek refuge in top-rated bonds and speculate on easier monetary policy from global central banks.

Nearly 55 percent of these government bonds now yield less than zero, up from 43 percent last month.

Of the 2.8 trillion euros of the euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds available on the Tradeweb platform, around 22 percent yield less than zero, up from 16 percent last month. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)