By John Geddie

LONDON, July 7 Nearly a third of euro zone government bonds are no longer eligible for the European Central Bank's quantitative easing scheme, piling pressure on the central bank to revamp its stimulus programme.

The global collapse in bond yields has been hastened by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a potential shock to global growth which has upped the ante on central banks to adopt easier monetary policy.

In the euro zone, it is creating a headache for the ECB, which, as a result of sinking yields, faces a dwindling pool of debt to buy under its 1.74 trillion euro ($1.93 trillion) bond-buying scheme.

Over 2.3 trillion euros, or 31.45 percent, of the 7.4 trillion euros of the bonds in the system yield less than the ECB's minus 0.4 percent deposit rate, which marks the lower limit for QE purchases, according to Tradeweb data.

That is an increase from around 22 percent before the Brexit vote, and comes as investors are speculating that the ECB may be forced to make changes to its QE scheme, possibly buying a larger share of higher-yielding bonds from the likes of Italy, which has the bloc's biggest bond market but is re-emerging as one of its problem countries.

Sources familiar with the ECB's thinking said several other changes would be considered before any move to buy debt out of proportion to euro zone countries' shareholding in the bank, which currently gears purchases towards the euro zone's biggest economy Germany.

"It significantly reduces the ECB's room for manoeuvre," Frederic Ducrozet, senior European economist at Swiss wealth manager Pictet said, estimating 63 percent of German debt yields to be below the deposit rate.

"It may eventually force the ECB to buy more of the higher-yielding bonds in the likes of Spain and Italy."

Italy has been at the centre of euro zone concerns of late, with investors put off by its banking woes and a surge in support for the anti-establishment 5-Star movement.

In a note published on Thursday, Credit Agricole said that based on current rate expectations the ECB will not be able to find enough German bonds to buy to continue its public sector purchase programme until its scheduled end date in March 2017.

ECB purchases of company bonds which started earlier this year combined with demand for top-rated debt have also driven the yields on many blue-chip corporate bonds below zero.

This effectively means investors are paying for the privilege of lending to these firms.

Of the 2.8 trillion euros of the euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds available on the Tradeweb platform, around 22 percent yield less than zero, up from 16 percent last month.

Of the euro zone government bonds, nearly 55 percent yield less than zero, up from 43 percent last month. Tradeweb's data is based on market value at the close of trading on Wednesday ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)