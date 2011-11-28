BRUSSELS Nov 28 European Commission options on the possibility of jointly issued euro zone bonds are intended to ensure the continued unity of the euro zone -- not to split it up, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.

"Any proposal, we believe, would have to be based on the idea of preserving the unity of the euro zone. Our proposal is to help the euro zone stay together, not to help it split up," European Commission economic and monetary affairs spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing, when asked about possibility of issuing joint bonds by a group of the highest rated euro zone countries.

Altafaj also said the Italian government had not asked for financial assistance and that there were no European-level discussions on aid to the highly indebted country.