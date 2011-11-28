BRUSSELS Nov 28 European Commission
options on the possibility of jointly issued euro zone bonds are
intended to ensure the continued unity of the euro zone -- not
to split it up, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.
"Any proposal, we believe, would have to be based on the
idea of preserving the unity of the euro zone. Our proposal is
to help the euro zone stay together, not to help it split up,"
European Commission economic and monetary affairs spokesman
Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing, when asked about
possibility of issuing joint bonds by a group of the highest
rated euro zone countries.
Altafaj also said the Italian government had not asked for
financial assistance and that there were no European-level
discussions on aid to the highly indebted country.