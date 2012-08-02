MILAN Aug 2 Finland backs the use of euro zone rescue funds to buy bonds of weaker members on the primary market as a way to stem the region's debt crisis, providing solid collateral is used, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told an Italian newspaper paper on Thursday.

"We will get into the details of the mechanism to adopt in September, but we could have a system of bond-buying on the primary market, backed by real guarantees, for example public property," Katainen was quoted as saying in an interview with La Stampa.

"It could be sufficient to have a mechanism lasting two years."

Katainen said he remained opposed to any solution involving mutualisation of debt and did not support giving a banking licence to the two euro zone rescue funds. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Gavin Jones)