LONDON, June 12 The premium investors demand for
holding Finnish government bonds over German peers was at its
highest in almost three weeks on Monday after Finland's Prime
Minister took steps to bring down his coalition government.
Finnish three-party rule will not continue in its current
make-up following leadership change in co-ruling nationalist
Finns party, Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.
Finland's 10-year government bond yield nudged 0.5 basis
points higher to 0.33 percent, bucking a broad
move lower in euro zone bond yields. That pushed the gap over
benchmark German Bund yields to around 7.5 basis
points, its widest in almost three weeks.
