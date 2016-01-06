LONDON Jan 6 Bond investors following the euro zone money trail this year may end up in an unexpected place - Slovakia.

The European Central Bank is set to buy more Slovakian bonds in 2016 than the government plans to issue, ING says. That could make the country's bond market the most attractive euro zone destination, regardless of its credit-worthiness and economic performance.

Expected flows - or known demand versus known supply - have become increasingly relevant in setting asset prices in the past year. In some cases, it trumps more conventional "fundamentals" like economic growth, the stock of debt or budget deficits.

That is because market activity is generally getting thinner, or more "illiquid" because of central bank bond-buying schemes, algorithm-based computerised trading and regulation that limits banks' market-making ability.

The known, or expected activity, is thus a larger part of overall activity than it was in the past. Expected flows into an asset, if favourable, are also considered a potential cushion against the adverse effects of lower liquidity.

Those effects can be considerable. A sudden sell-off last year in benchmark German Bunds took 10-year yields from zero to 1 percent in only about a month without a significant shift in the economic outlook.

A simple way to gauge expected flows in euro zone bonds is to look at the demand from the European Central Bank, which is buying 60 billion euros of assets a month, and compare it with the supply of new debt from governments.

In its effort to boost growth and lift inflation from near-zero, the ECB is set to buy Slovak bonds worth 128 percent of the country's expected gross debt issuance this year, according to ING estimates. That's more than it will buy from any other regular euro zone sovereign bond issuer.

Based on rules that bond purchases need to reflect the country's contribution to the ECB's capital, the ECB is expected to buy 5.8 billion euros of Slovakia's bonds this year. But the country is only expected to issue 4.5 billion euros of new debt.

The only other country where the ECB's quantitative easing programme is set to buy more bonds than the government plans to sell in 2016, if only by a hair, is The Netherlands, where gross debt issuance is falling sharply this year.

That ratio of slightly more than 100 percent is, however, a significant shift from last year's 49 percent for The Netherlands, which, according to ING, should mean that Dutch bonds are a good bet for this year.

"Certainly in a market where liquidity is lower than usual ... you could argue that flows matter even more," said ING

QE DISTORTIONS

If last year's experience is anything to go by, the bigger the demand from the ECB relative to the supply from the government, the better the performance of the bonds.

In Slovakia, that ratio was 145 percent last year, almost double what it was in Finland, who had the second-highest ratio.

Yields on Slovakia's 10-year bonds, at 0.81 percent, now trade 4 basis points below Finland's, even though Slovakia is rated five notches below Finland's triple A.

Lower-rated debt can obviously perform better than higher rated debt if the market environment favours taking more risk. And to be sure, Finland's economic outlook is deteriorating.

But trading at lower yields is unusual -- normally investors would demand a premium for the higher credit risk. In 2015, Slovakia's yields fell below those of higher-rated France, Austria and Belgium for the first time.

The ECB programme is set to run at least until March 2017, so such distortions could be an important feature for financial markets next year as well.

"I find it amazing," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz. "If you were to ask me about the fund to finance my kids' education needs I would rather put my money in Austria ... than lending it to Slovakia."

"Slovakia could be the most QE-distorted country."

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Larry King)