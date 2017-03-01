LONDON, March 1 The gap between French and
German 10-year government bond yields widened marginally and
stocks edged off their highs on Wednesday after conservative
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said he would
remain in the election race.
Fillon, once the front-runner to win the two-round election
in April and May, has been battered for weeks by allegations
that he paid his wife to be his parliamentary assistant, but
that she actually did very little work.
Fillon said on Wednesday he had been informed he will be
summoned on March 15 by judicial magistrates.
French 10-year bond yields edged higher after Fillon sad he
would remain a candidate, pushing the gap over German
equivalents to around 67 basis points from around 65 bps just
before he started speaking .
The euro ticked down against the dollar. The
pan-European STOXX 600 slightly reduced gains to trade
up 1 percent following Fillon's statement, while France's
blue-chip CAC index also came off highs and was last up
1.4 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Danilo Masoni; Editing by
Nigel Stephenson)