LONDON, March 16 France's government bond yields
hit a one-week low in early trade on Thursday after results of
Wednesday's Dutch parliamentary elections suggested that
populist party PVV would come a distant second to the current
ruling party.
Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte scored a
resounding victory over anti-Islam and anti-EU Geert Wilders in
an election on Wednesday.
French government bonds were seen as vulnerable to a
potential victory for PVV, as France faces its own presidential
elections in April and May, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen
in with a chance to win the keys to Elysee Palace.
France's 10-year government bond yield fell 5 basis points
to one-week low of 0.99 pct. Most other euro zone
bond yields were also lower on the day.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)