LONDON, March 21 France's 10-year borrowing
costs over Germany fell 4 basis points on Tuesday, following
Monday night's televised debate between French presidential
candidates.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron solidified his status as
frontrunner in a debate during which he clashed on immigration
and Europe with his main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
France's 10-year bond yields fell 1.2 basis points in early
trade on Tuesday, outperforming most high-rated euro zone
government bonds. The German equivalent was up 1.3 basis points.
The gap between the two tightened to 64 basis points from
around 68 bps on Monday .
