LONDON Feb 17 The premium investors pay to hold
France's government debt over Germany shot higher on Friday
after suggestions of cooperation between leftist leaders that
could increase their chances of a final round showdown with the
eurosceptic Marine Le Pen.
The two main left-leaning candidates in France's
presidential election are holding talks on possible cooperation,
one of them, Socialist Benoit Hamon, said on Friday.
Investors fear that a Socialist candidate would fair worse
against far-right leader Le Pen than other centrist contenders.
"These suggestions that we will have talks between Hamon and
Melenchon...would be a real game-changer for presidential
elections," Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat said.
France's 10-year government bond yield was up 3 basis points
on the day at 1.04 percent, and the yield spread over Germany
rose 8 bps to 73 bps.
