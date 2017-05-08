* France-German bond yield spread hits 6-month low after
vote
* Investors wary Macron win could pave way for ECB to
tighten
* Italy underperforms on election, tapering concerns
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, May 8 Southern European government bonds
underperformed in a volatile session on Monday as investors
mulled the implications for monetary policy of centrist Emmanuel
Macron's victory in the French presidential election.
Macron became France's president on Sunday, a result hailed
by European leaders as a vote for unity and a blow to political
forces that had sought to build on last year's Brexit vote to
tear apart the European Union.
The gap between French and German 10-year borrowing costs
dropped to 33 basis points at one stage, a six-month low.
But an early rally in low-rated euro zone bond yields
dissipated as concerns over what this might mean for the
European Central Bank's ultra loose monetary policy stance came
to the fore.
"Investors will now go back to the basics of watching the
underlying euro zone economic and inflation data and what
implications it may have for monetary policy," said Iain
Stealey, a fixed income portfolio manager for JP Morgan Asset
Management, one of the biggest bond investors in the world.
"The underlying GDP data is too strong for there to be 60
billion euros of (bond) purchases and though inflation numbers
are below target, they are not low enough to justify a negative
deposit rate," he said, referring to the ECB's bond-buying
scheme.
After the first round of the French election, sources on and
close to the ECB Governing Council told Reuters many
rate-setters saw scope for sending a small signal in June
towards reducing monetary stimulus.
Italy was the main underperformer on the day, partly because
it has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ECB's
bond-buying scheme which is weighted towards the size of each
member state's economy.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose as
much as 7 basis points to 2.25 percent, while low-rated
equivalents in Spain and Portugal
were 2-3 basis higher.
Yields on higher-rated government bonds such as benchmark
German Bunds were flat or slightly lower on the day.
Italy is due to hold an election by May 2018, which could
coincide with ECB tapering, though, at the margins, investors
say there is an outside chance of a snap election before the end
of 2017.
Italians are seen as more sceptical about the euro than the
French, and the anti-euro 5-Star Movement leads many opinion
polls ahead of the ruling Democratic Party.
"Macron's win now means Italian issues won't be obscured by
French shadows," said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire. "And
we have the potential twin evils of Italy going to the polls
early next year and tapering to think about at the same time."
Citi analysts forecast the Italy-German 10-year bond yield
spread - currently at 180 bps - could go as high as 300 bps in
the first quarter of 2018.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Janet Lawrence and
Mark Potter)