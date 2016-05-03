UPDATE 2-BOK holds rates, upgrades economic outlook with hawkish tone
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)
LONDON May 3 German Bund yields were set for their biggest daily fall in 2016 on Tuesday as concerns about the global economy outweighed fears that bond markets could see a repeat of the sell-off that struck a year ago.
Ten-year yields, which rose for three successive weeks ahead of inflation data on Friday that marked the anniversary of last year's bond blowout, fell 8 basis points to below 0.20 percent .
Strategists said a combination of poor Chinese data, lower growth and inflation forecasts from the ECB, and weakness in the dollar and stock markets had driven demand for the European safe-haven asset
"We are just pushing back against that idea of a messy sell-off that people had been looking at over the last couple of weeks," said Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
TOKYO, April 13 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield edged down on Thursday to its lowest level since November and within a whisper of zero, taking its cues from lower U.S. Treasury yields and underpinned by solid demand at a 30-year JGB auction.