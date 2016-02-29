LONDON Feb 29 German 10-year bond yields hit a
new 10-month low on Monday as investors bought the safe-haven
debt after the G20 group of leading economies failed at a
weekend meeting to come up with concrete, new measures to boost
growth.
Top-rated German 10-year yields fell 3 basis
points to hit 0.117 percent, their lowest since April 2015,
while British equivalents fell 5 bps to 1.36 percent
.
Euro zone stocks, meanwhile retreated from a three-month
high.
"It is a mild risk off move in markets after the G20
meeting," KBC strategist Piet Lammens, said.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)