LONDON Dec 14 Greek government borrowing costs
rose to one-month highs on Wednesday after the euro zone's
bailout fund said it had put short-term debt relief measures for
the country on hold.
The European Stability Mechanism said proposals by the Greek
government to make a one-off payout to pensioners in December
had been the reason for the suspension of measures designed to
reduce the amount of the country's public debt.
Greek 10-year government bond yields rose 45 basis points to
a one-month high of 7.30 percent, while five-year
yields rose 40 bps to 8.19 percent, also a
one-month high, according to Tradeweb data.
