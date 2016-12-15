PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 15 Short-dated Greek government bond yields spiked to a four-month high on Thursday ahead of a parliamentary vote on a controversial bonus to poor pensioners that threatens to derail the country's debt relief plans.
Euro zone lenders put a short-term debt relief deal for Greece on hold on Wednesday after the Athens government proposed a one-off payout to pensioners. The Greek parliament is due to vote on the payout later on Thursday.
Greek two-year bond yields rose over 150 basis points on Thursday to 8.65 percent, their highest since August.
Ten-year yields, which hit a one-month high on Wednesday, rose a further 25 bps to 7.61 percent, while five-year yields jumped 16 bps to 8.34 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Exports +5.4 pct yr/yr in Dec vs forecast +1.2 pct * Dec imports -2.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast -0.8 pct * Trade surplus with U.S. at 6.8 trln yen in 2016 * Weak yen, global demand brightens recovery prospects * Worries over protectionism under Trump clouds outlook (Adds detail & context on Japan-U.S. trade) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's exports rose for the first time in 15 months in December on strong sales of electronics and car parts, a positi
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Government inter-ministerial group meets Apple officials in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: India-UAE bilateral meeting in New Delhi. Agreements likely to be signed on investment in India's