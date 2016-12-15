LONDON Dec 15 Short-dated Greek government bond yields spiked to a four-month high on Thursday ahead of a parliamentary vote on a controversial bonus to poor pensioners that threatens to derail the country's debt relief plans.

Euro zone lenders put a short-term debt relief deal for Greece on hold on Wednesday after the Athens government proposed a one-off payout to pensioners. The Greek parliament is due to vote on the payout later on Thursday.

Greek two-year bond yields rose over 150 basis points on Thursday to 8.65 percent, their highest since August.

Ten-year yields, which hit a one-month high on Wednesday, rose a further 25 bps to 7.61 percent, while five-year yields jumped 16 bps to 8.34 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)