LONDON Jan 30 Greek government bond yields
soared on Monday on worries about whether the International
Monetary Fund will participate in a bailout programme for the
indebted southern European country.
Germany said on Monday it believed the IMF would participate
in Greece's bailout and that it was too early to start thinking
about other possible scenarios if the IMF did not take part.
Analysts said concerns about the IMF's role in a further
bailout were heightened after a leaked report that the Fund
expects Greek debt to explode to 275 percent of GDP by 2060.
Greek bond yields were broadly higher on Monday, with
two-year bond yields rising 180 basis points to a one-month high
of 8.73 percent.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)