LONDON Feb 10 Greece's borrowing costs fell
sharply on Friday as signs emerged that the country's main
creditors have agreed a common stance on bailout talks.
Two-year Greek government bond yields in fell more than 100
basis points to 8.81 pct, moving further away from
seven-month highs above 10 percent hit on Thursday as worries
about the future of Greece resurfaced.
Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have
agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece
later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens
must take, euro zone officials said, bringing some relief to
markets.
"There seems to be a high degree of will to put this issue
to bed prior to elections in the euro zone," said Rabobank fixed
income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
