LONDON May 10 The yield on a long-term Greek government bond has hit its lowest level since its restructuring in 2012, according to Tradeweb data.

In a sign that the government's theoretical borrowing costs are shrinking as it closes in on an agreement with lenders over bailout payments, the yield on the debt maturing in February 2027 fell to its lowest in over five years at 5.633 percent. . (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)