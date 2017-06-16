LONDON, June 16 Greece's 10-year government bond
yield fell to its lowest in almost a month on Friday, after euro
zone governments threw the country a credit lifeline worth 8.5
billion euros and sketched new detail on possible debt relief.
Ten-year government bond yields edged down 7 basis points to
as low as 5.78 percent, the lowest since May 23.
More broadly, Greek bond yields were down 2-10 bps on the day
.
The deal between Greece and its creditors late on the
Thursday was broadly in line with expectations and allows the
indebted country to avoid a default on bailout repayments due
next month.
Some analysts said it could open the door for the European
Central Bank to start buying Greek government bonds under its
stimulus scheme in the coming weeks, and possibly pave the way
for a return to markets.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)