LONDON Feb 5 Global bond investors keeping close tabs on currency markets may find the meagre interest paid on French debt more appealing than U.S. Treasuries offering nearly three times as much, research from Swiss bank UBS shows.

When investors adjust for hedging their forex exposure, the bank said, higher yields on U.S. debt are no longer enough to trump the potential returns on the euro zone benchmark.

"The differences can be quite striking," UBS strategist Nishay Patel said.

On an outright basis, 10-year U.S. government bonds are yielding around 1.93 percent against 0.64 percent offered by their French equivalents.

But when an investor located in Japan, for instance, enters into a 12-month forward contract to mitigate swings in foreign exchange rates, the returns change dramatically.

Currency forwards are agreements to exchange currencies at a fixed date in the future and are based on the spot exchange rates adjusted for the interest rate differential. The adjustment represents a positive or negative return, depending on which currency has the higher interest rate.

The currency-hedged yield -- calculated by adding or subtracting the implied return from the currency forward to the absolute yield on the bond -- becomes 0.56 percent on the French bond and 0.55 percent on the U.S. equivalent.

According to UBS, it is the first time since at least November 2014 that French bonds have been more attractive.

And for investors in Britain, the United States, Switzerland or Australia who apply the same methodology, French bonds also offer higher currency-hedged yields than U.S. Treasuries, British gilts, or bonds denominated in yen, Australian dollars or Swiss francs.

As many overseas pension funds and insurance companies must hedge their currency exposure, analysts said this trend could be one reason why demand for euro zone debt has held up despite monetary easing from the European Central Bank that has pushed many bond yields in the bloc to record lows.

UBS acknowledges its calculations do not take account of the risk of rolling over the swap agreement to maturity, during which time interest rates might change. For this reason, some investors may choose to enter shorter-dated swaps.

But what the research illustrates is broadly accepted -- that there is more than meets the eye to trying to work out international demand for debt than simply looking at the yield.

"It is not as simple as looking at the absolute yield, there are other factors that have to be taken into account," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said. (editing by John Stonestreet)