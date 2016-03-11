By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 Euro zone bond markets
stabilised on Friday after a sell-off triggered by ECB President
Mario Draghi saying he did not anticipate further rate cuts,
which dampened enthusiasm for a wide package of stimulus
measures.
However, two-year German bond yields were on
course for the biggest weekly rise since early December, the
last time the European Central Bank disappointed markets.
On Thursday the ECB raised monthly asset purchases to 80
billion euros from 60 billion and cut its deposit rate by 10
basis points to -0.4 percent. It also shaved 5 basis points off
its main refinancing rate and the marginal rate.
The bank said it would start buying corporate debt and
offered to pay banks for lending to companies in the ailing euro
area in a bid to kickstart growth and stave off the threat of
deflation.
Overall, it was much more than the market had expected. But
Draghi's comments that there may be no need for further rate
cuts have grabbed the attention of investors.
Money market rates, bond yields and the euro all shot up,
while stock markets sold off.
On Friday, however, 10-year German Bund yields
were down 4 basis points at 0.27 percent, having traded between
0.16 percent and 0.33 percent on Thursday.
"Draghi must be scratching his head with the euro rallying
while Bunds and equities sell off sharply - despite his
over-delivery on almost all accounts," Commerzbank rate
strategist Michael Leister said.
"Upon closer inspection the dovish elements should prevail
even with rate cuts off the table for now."
Two-year German yields were flat at minus 0.46
percent, having risen more than 10 basis points on Thursday.
A 5 basis point difference between the April and December
Eonia rates still reflected a 50 percent chance of another rate
cut by the end of the year, but the gap has shrunk from 15 basis
points before the ECB meeting.
Long-term inflation expectations only inched 2
basis points higher to 1.49 percent, remaining well below the
ECB's inflation target of just below 2 percent.
"So did the sell-off in Bunds after the ECB meeting reflect
hope of success in reflating the economy? Not at all, given that
equities were hurt too," Societe Generale rate strategists said
in a note.
Finland, Greece and Ireland are scheduled for rating reviews
after the market close, with the focus on Finland, which may
drop out of AAA bond indexes if Fitch downgrades it.
Finland's 10-year yields were down 5 basis
points, in line with most of their euro zone peers, trading at
0.51 percent.
Italy sells 6.0-7.5 billion euros in three-, seven- and
15-year bonds later on Friday.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)