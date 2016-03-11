(Updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 11 Euro zone bond markets
stabilised on Friday after a sell-off triggered by ECB President
Mario Draghi saying he did not anticipate further interest rate
cuts, which dampened enthusiasm for a wide package of stimulus
measures.
However, two-year German bond yields were on
course for the biggest weekly rise since early December, the
last time the European Central Bank disappointed markets.
On Thursday, the ECB raised monthly asset purchases to 80
billion euros from 60 billion and cut its deposit rate by 10
basis points (bps) to -0.4 percent. It also shaved 5 bps off its
main refinancing rate and the marginal rate.
The bank said it would buy corporate debt and offered to pay
banks for lending to companies in the ailing euro area in a bid
to kickstart growth and stave off the threat of deflation.
Overall, it was much more than the market had expected. But
Draghi's comments that there may be no need for further rate
cuts have grabbed investors' attention.
Money market rates, bond yields and the euro all shot up,
while stock markets were sold off.
On Friday, however, 10-year German Bund yields
were down 3.7 bps at 0.27 percent, having traded between 0.16
percent and 0.33 percent on Thursday.
"Draghi must be scratching his head with the euro rallying
while Bunds and equities sell off sharply - despite his
over-delivery on almost all accounts," Commerzbank rate
strategist Michael Leister said.
"Upon closer inspection the dovish elements should prevail
even with rate cuts off the table for now."
Roughly a third of the 5.6 trillion euros of government debt
in the maturity bucket for ECB bond-buying yields below zero. Of
that, around 5 percent is not eligible for purchase because it
yields less than the deposit rate, according to Tradeweb.
Riskier bonds fared better than triple-A rated ones as they
are more sensitive to the quantitative easing programme than to
ECB rates. Italy sold the top planned amount at an auction,
paying negative three-year yields for the first time ever.
Two-year German yields were flat at minus 0.46
percent, having risen more than 10 bps on Thursday.
A 5 bps difference between the April and December Eonia
rates still reflected a 50 percent chance of another rate cut by
the end of the year, but the gap has shrunk from 15 bps before
the ECB meeting.
Long-term inflation expectations only inched 3
bps higher to 1.50 percent, remaining well below the ECB's
inflation target of just below 2 percent.
"Investors are worried more generally about global central
bank efficacy, and whether policymakers have enough ammunition
to support growth and fight deflationary headwinds," Heartwood
Investment Management's Jaisal Pastakia said.
Finland, Greece and Ireland are scheduled for rating reviews
after the market close, with the focus on Finland, which may
drop out of AAA bond indexes if Fitch downgrades it.
Finland's 10-year yields were down 5 bps, in
line with most euro zone peers, trading at 0.50 percent.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)