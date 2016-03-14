(Recasts)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, March 14 Peripheral government bonds led
euro zone yields down on Monday, propelled by last week's
monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, which is seen
as benefiting southern European economies the most.
German bonds, which initially underperformed their peers,
were also in focus a day after voters punished Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives in three regional elections.
Ten-year bond yields in southern European markets fell 2-8
basis points, with Portugal's 10-year bond yield down 8 bps at
2.75 percent and within sight of 5-week lows hit
after last Thursday's ECB meeting.
The ECB raised monthly asset purchases to 80 billion euros
from 60 billion and cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to
-0.4 percent.
The bank also said it would buy corporate debt and offered
to pay banks for lending to companies in the ailing euro area in
a bid to kick-start growth and stave off the threat of
deflation.
"It takes time for the impact of the ECB's easing to come
through and it does look like the package was geared towards
peripheral Europe, which should be supported," said Commerzbank
interest rate strategist David Schnautz.
In particular, the increase in monthly asset purchases and
the offer to pay banks to lend to firms is seen as benefiting
southern European economies.
Against this backdrop, yield spreads between peripheral
bonds and top-rated Germany have tightened.
The yield gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds
was at its narrowest in about two
months at 104 bps. The Portuguese/German 10-year yield gap was
250 bps, its tightest level in more than a month.
POLITICAL RISK
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) lost ground in all three
regional states holding elections on Sunday as voters gave a
thumbs-down to her open-door refugee policy and turned in droves
to the anti-immigrant AfD.
German bonds initially underperformed but 10-year yields
were last down 2 bps at 0.26 percent, in line with a fall in
their French peers.
German bonds continue to be seen as one of the safest assets
in the world, but analysts said the election results did
introduce an element of political risk.
"The immigrant crisis continues to impact politics and also
the Brexit debate," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens, referring
to a referendum on European Union membership that will take
place in Britain in June.
"It is hard to see how markets price in these risks, but
there is a tail risk and it has become a bit fatter," he said.
The yield gap between German and U.S. 10-year bond yields
stood at 172 basis points, holding close to its widest level in
more than three months.
Elsewhere, Finnish bonds showed little immediate reaction to
Fitch's downgrade of Finland credit rating to AA+ from AAA.
Austrian bond yields remained lower after news
that the Austrian province of Carinthia had failed in its bid to
avert a threat of insolvency by buying back bonds of the "bad
bank" Heta Asset Resolution for less than the face value it had
guaranteed.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by)