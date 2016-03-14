(Recasts)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 14 Peripheral government bonds led euro zone yields down on Monday, propelled by last week's monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, which is seen as benefiting southern European economies the most.

German bonds, which initially underperformed their peers, were also in focus a day after voters punished Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in three regional elections.

Ten-year bond yields in southern European markets fell 2-8 basis points, with Portugal's 10-year bond yield down 8 bps at 2.75 percent and within sight of 5-week lows hit after last Thursday's ECB meeting.

The ECB raised monthly asset purchases to 80 billion euros from 60 billion and cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.4 percent.

The bank also said it would buy corporate debt and offered to pay banks for lending to companies in the ailing euro area in a bid to kick-start growth and stave off the threat of deflation.

"It takes time for the impact of the ECB's easing to come through and it does look like the package was geared towards peripheral Europe, which should be supported," said Commerzbank interest rate strategist David Schnautz.

In particular, the increase in monthly asset purchases and the offer to pay banks to lend to firms is seen as benefiting southern European economies.

Against this backdrop, yield spreads between peripheral bonds and top-rated Germany have tightened.

The yield gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds was at its narrowest in about two months at 104 bps. The Portuguese/German 10-year yield gap was 250 bps, its tightest level in more than a month.

POLITICAL RISK

Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) lost ground in all three regional states holding elections on Sunday as voters gave a thumbs-down to her open-door refugee policy and turned in droves to the anti-immigrant AfD.

German bonds initially underperformed but 10-year yields were last down 2 bps at 0.26 percent, in line with a fall in their French peers.

German bonds continue to be seen as one of the safest assets in the world, but analysts said the election results did introduce an element of political risk.

"The immigrant crisis continues to impact politics and also the Brexit debate," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens, referring to a referendum on European Union membership that will take place in Britain in June.

"It is hard to see how markets price in these risks, but there is a tail risk and it has become a bit fatter," he said.

The yield gap between German and U.S. 10-year bond yields stood at 172 basis points, holding close to its widest level in more than three months.

Elsewhere, Finnish bonds showed little immediate reaction to Fitch's downgrade of Finland credit rating to AA+ from AAA.

Austrian bond yields remained lower after news that the Austrian province of Carinthia had failed in its bid to avert a threat of insolvency by buying back bonds of the "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution for less than the face value it had guaranteed. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by)