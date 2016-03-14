(Updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, March 14 Peripheral government bonds led
euro zone yields down on Monday, propelled by last week's
monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, which is seen
as benefitting southern European economies the most.
German bonds, which initially underperformed their peers,
were also in focus a day after voters punished Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives in three regional elections.
Ten-year bond yields in southern European markets fell 3-6
basis points (bps), with Portugal's 10-year bond yield at 2.77
percent and within sight of 5-week lows hit after
last Thursday's ECB meeting.
"It takes time for the impact of the ECB's easing to come
through and it does look like the package was geared towards
peripheral Europe, which should be supported," Commerzbank
interest rate strategist, David Schnautz, said.
In particular, an increase in monthly asset purchases and an
offer to pay banks to lend to firms is seen as benefiting
southern European economies.
Against this backdrop, yield spreads between peripheral
bonds and top-rated Germany have tightened.
The yield gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds
was at its narrowest for about two
months at 103 bps. The Portuguese/German 10-year yield gap was
250 bps, its tightest level for more than a month.
POLITICAL RISK
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) lost ground in all three
regional states holding elections on Sunday as voters gave a
thumbs-down to her refugee policy and turned in droves to the
anti-immigrant AfD.
German bonds initially underperformed but 10-year yields
were last down 2 bps at 0.26 percent, in line with a fall in
their French peers.
German bonds are still seen as one of the safest assets in
the world, but analysts said the election results did introduce
an element of political risk.
"The immigrant crisis continues to impact politics and also
the Brexit debate," KBC strategist, Piet Lammens, said,
referring to a referendum on European Union membership that will
take place in Britain in June.
"It is hard to see how markets price in these risks, but
there is a tail risk and it has become a bit fatter," he said.
Elsewhere, Finnish bonds showed little immediate reaction to
Fitch's downgrade of Finland's credit rating to AA+ from AAA.
Austrian yields remained lower after news that
the province of Carinthia had failed in its bid to avert a
threat of insolvency by buying back bonds of the "bad bank" Heta
Asset Resolution for less than the face value it had guaranteed.
