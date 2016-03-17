(Updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 17 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve halved the number of
rate hikes it will make this year, potentially giving the
European Central Bank more headaches just a week after it
unveiled a comprehensive easing package.
The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and
indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job
gains" would allow it to tighten policy this year.
But new projections showed policymakers expected only two
quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in
December. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said it remained to be seen
whether a recent firming in U.S. core inflation, which excludes
volatile energy and food components, would be sustained.
That pushed the euro to a one-month high against the
dollar, complicating the ECB's task of reflating the euro zone
economy as a strong euro means cheaper imports that drag down
inflation.
With ECB President Mario Draghi saying last Thursday he did
not anticipate more rate cuts would be necessary, money market
rates priced in only a 50 percent chance of another 10 basis
point (bps) reduction this year, unchanged from before the Fed
meeting.
But analysts said more easing could come in the form of
additional bond buying or longer-term free loans to banks.
German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, fell 6 bps on the day to 0.23 percent,
down about 11 bps from pre-Fed highs.
"The euro area cannot really handle a stronger currency at
this point. I don't think we need to go much higher before the
market starts to price in more easing," Nordea chief fixed
income analyst Jan von Gerich said.
"If Draghi failed to sound dovish at the last news
conference, Yellen certainly did a better job ... We will head
towards zero (in Bund yields)."
Last Thursday the ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 bps to
minus 0.4 percent and increased the pace of its asset purchases
to 80 billion euros a month from 60 billion.
Despite that easing package, which included other rate cuts
and a plan to buy corporate bonds, the market's long-term
inflation expectations remain at 1.46 percent,
below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
Other euro zone bond yields were down 5-9 bps, including
those of Spain and France, despite the two markets having to
weather supply pressure.
Spain sold 2.9 billion euros of bonds due 2019, 2026 and
2032 with lower borrowing costs. Madrid has now sold about 32
percent of its 2016 goal of 125.3 billion euros.
France also sold bonds on Thursday.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)