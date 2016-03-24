(Updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 24 Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday following a drop in oil prices below $40 that pinned long-term inflation expectations near three-week lows.

A merger between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano did not have an immediate impact on Italian government bonds, which had been under pressure earlier this year due to concerns about the health of the country's banking sector. Italy easily sold zero-coupon bonds and inflation-linked debt on Thursday.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward -- the inflation indicator most widely watched by the market -- traded around 1.44 percent, well below the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent.

It was even lower before this month's ECB meeting, when the bank cut interest rates, boosted its bond-buying programme and introduced a new scheme of free long-term loans to banks.

German 10-year Bund yields fell 3 basis points to 0.17 percent, the lowest in two weeks. Bayerische Landesbank strategists expect yields to retest this year's lows of about 0.10 percent.

"The market is trying to digest the drop in oil prices," DZ Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk said.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was 72 cents down at $39.75, extending a drop of more than $1 on Wednesday. Oil prices have been an important driver of bond yields this year because of their impact on inflation and central bank moves.

Judging from the difference between December- and April-dated Eonia overnight rates, money markets are pricing in a 70 percent chance of a further 10 basis point cut in the ECB's deposit rate to minus 0.50 percent this year.

Most other euro zone bond yields were flat or slightly lower, with Italian 10-year yields at 1.29 percent.

Trading activity was thin ahead of the Easter break. Daily trading volumes in Bund futures have averaged 500,000 so far this week against 600,000 last week. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)