(Updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 24 Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday as a drop in oil prices put crude on track for its first weekly loss in more than a month, pinning long-term inflation expectations near three-week lows.

A merger between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano did not have an immediate impact on Italian government bonds, which had been under pressure earlier this year from concerns over the health of the country's banking sector. Italy easily sold zero-coupon bonds and inflation-linked debt on Thursday.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward -- the inflation indicator most widely watched by the market -- traded around 1.44 percent, well below the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent.

It was even lower before this month's ECB meeting, when the bank cut interest rates, boosted its bond-buying programme and introduced a new scheme of free long-term loans to banks.

German 10-year Bund yields fell 2 basis points to 0.18 percent, having touched a two-week low at 0.16 percent. Bayerische Landesbank strategists expect yields to retest this year's lows of about 0.1 percent.

"The market is trying to digest the drop in oil prices," DZ Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk said.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was on track to its first weekly loss in more than a month, pressured by record high U.S. stockpiles, weaker equity markets and a strong dollar.

Oil nudged back above $40 a barrel in late trade but remained more than 0.5 percent down on the day. Oil prices have been an important driver of bond yields this year because of their impact on inflation and central bank moves.

To judge by the difference between December and April-dated Eonia overnight rates, money markets are pricing in a 70 percent chance of a further cut of 10 basis points to the ECB's deposit rate to minus 0.5 percent this year.

Most other euro zone bond yields were flat or slightly lower, with Italian 10-year yields at 1.3 percent.

Trading activity was thin ahead of the Easter break. Daily trading volumes in Bund futures have averaged 500,000 this week against 600,000 last week. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by David Goodman)