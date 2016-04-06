LONDON, April 6 A push towards zero by 10-year Bund yields paused on Wednesday as oil futures recovered and market participants were wary of testing lows hit before a sell-off last May.

Oil futures bounced off one-month lows as Kuwait's OPEC governor and two sources said all signs suggested a meeting of oil-producing countries on April 17 would deliver an agreement to freeze output.

Euro zone bonds have been closely following developments in oil markets because of their impact on inflation expectations, which are well below the European Central Bank's target.

The ECB has ramped up its asset purchases programme to 80 billion euros a month from 60 billion, with most of the assets being government bonds, which has shrunk borrowing costs across the single currency bloc.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were little changed at 0.09 percent, within touching distance of the record low of 0.05 percent hit last April.

There is no consensus that Bund yields will hit new lows and turn negative, but such bets are emerging.

Some analysts are wary that another sharp sell-off, like the one that took yields above 1 percent weeks after the lows were struck last year, could occur as Bunds get expensive and liquidity conditions remain poor.

"Bund strength looks set to run into resistance with 10-year yields approaching last year's memorable tipping point," Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

Some wariness before the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday and the European Central Bank minutes on Thursday also contributed to more stable markets after Tuesday's 3 basis point drop in Bund yields.

Germany sells up to 4 billion euros in two-year bonds on Wednesday. Two-year yields were flat at minus 0.48 percent in secondary markets.

Portugal's 10-year yields rose above 3 percent as the country readied for a syndicated sale of 2022 and 2045 bonds. Other euro zone bond markets were mostly unchanged. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)