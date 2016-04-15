* IMF raises questions over participation in bailout
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 15 Greek bond yields were set to
record their biggest weekly rise in two months on Friday as
investors start to fret about delays to Athens' bailout package
and over the extent to which the IMF will participate in a new
deal.
With the world's central bankers and finance ministers
gathered in Washington for the International Monetary Fund's
spring meeting, Greece has been a hot and contentious topic.
While stressing that the IMF would not abandon Greece, its
managing director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the
Fund's participation in the new 86 billion euro bailout agreed
last summer would depend on how it is restructured.
The Fund has called on Greece's European Union partners to
offer debt relief but this has been met with resistance by its
biggest creditor Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's
government is facing a rise in euroscepticism ahead of elections
next year.
More immediate concerns centre on the long-delayed review of
reforms in Greece needed to unlock loans that Athens needs to
repay 3.5 billion euros in maturing debt in July.
Euro zone finance ministers meet next week to try and break
the deadlock but the chair of the group said on Friday that
there was little flexibility on the budget targets, which the
IMF believes are unrealistic.
In a sign of the differences between all parties that
investors fear could derail a deal, Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Thursday took aim at the IMF for delaying the
conclusion of the review.
"There is more talk and more noise. Greece has an interest
in appearing bad-tempered and trying to extract more
concessions," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
Greek two-year yields held around 12.22 percent
on Friday, up more than 180 basis points on the week - their
worst run since early February.
Short-dated yields have also in recent weeks risen back
above longer-dated equivalents - an inversion of the curve which
is often a tell-tale sign that markets fear the country is
heading towards default.
Greece's benchmark ATG equity index was up slightly
on Friday, but the ATG index remains down by around 12 percent
since the start of 2016 - underperforming a 6 percent fall in
the same period in the broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index.
Greece has said it will submit pension and tax reform bills
to parliament next week, as it seeks to persuade its
international lenders to conclude the review.
Euro zone countries, which are dealing with a migration
crisis and the risk that Britain could vote to leave the
European Union in a June referendum, want the Greek issue solved
quickly.
But even if a deal is struck, many analysts believe that, as
in the past, it will be left until deadline day.
"It will get left to the last possible second when
everything is going to blow up completely and they will come to
some agreement that will keep the plates spinning for another
year or so," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
