LONDON, April 18 The impact of tumbling oil
prices on German Bunds proved to be temporary on Monday as
investors were reluctant to push yields lower so close to the
anniversary of one of the biggest sell-offs in the European
benchmark.
Ten-year Bund yields fell as low as 0.119
percent after the market opened, but quickly bounced back above
0.14 percent even as oil prices were down 5 percent after a
meeting by major exporters in Qatar that collapsed without an
agreement to freeze output.
It didn't help that markets expected no new easing signals
from the European Central Bank at its meeting this week, having
unveiled a comprehensive package in March aimed at creating
inflation.
Oil prices, which have fallen by as much as 70 percent since
mid-2014, have played a major role in depressing bond yields due
to their impact on inflation expectations. Some analysts had
expected Bund yields to fall even further than they did after
the Doha talks.
"It is a bit surprising, but we're now at these ultra-low
levels ... and people are a bit cautious to set up longs in
Bunds," ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet said.
Bunds remained within touching distance of the 0.05 percent
record low hit on April 17 last year. The trough was quickly
followed by a sell-off that took yields above 1 percent in a
matter of weeks.
When yields are close to zero, the absence of any protection
from coupon payments means price swings are higher in a sell-off
and investor losses are deeper.
Commerzbank strategists recommended investors use the
stronger opening in Bunds as an opportunity to sell, citing the
skewed risk-reward.
Analysts also said there was no incentive to buy the Bund in
a week in which the ECB meeting was not expected to produce
anything earth-shattering.
Money market rates suggest expectations for no
change in ECB interest rates until at least the last quarter of
the year and an 80 percent chance of another 10 basis point cut
in December.
"The ECB meeting this week will be a low profile one," said
KBC strategist Piet Lammens.
Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds rose in line with
Bunds.
